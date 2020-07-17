3944 Mayette Ave. #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

The Mayette Village Apartments are located in the iconic east side of Santa Rosa. 3944 Mayette Ave. Apt 8 is a two-bedroom, one bath on the second-floor unit in Bennett Valley. The property offers a large private patio, designated covered parking, and on site laundry. The utilities are not included.



Call Daniel for showings

707-328-1141



No Smoking, no pets, and no evictions.



Apply online at https://cire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Application Fee is $35 per adult

East side Santa Rosa location off Yulupa Ave. Near schools, parks, shopping and freeway access.