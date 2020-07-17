3944 Mayette Ave. #8

Amenities
The Mayette Village Apartments are located in the iconic east side of Santa Rosa. 3944 Mayette Ave. Apt 8 is a two-bedroom, one bath on the second-floor unit in Bennett Valley. The property offers a large private patio, designated covered parking, and on site laundry. The utilities are not included.
Call Daniel for showings
707-328-1141
No Smoking, no pets, and no evictions.
Apply online at https://cire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Application Fee is $35 per adult
East side Santa Rosa location off Yulupa Ave. Near schools, parks, shopping and freeway access.