Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:44 AM

3944 Mayette Ave. #8

3944 Mayette Avenue · (707) 328-1141
Location

3944 Mayette Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
The Mayette Village Apartments are located in the iconic east side of Santa Rosa. 3944 Mayette Ave. Apt 8 is a two-bedroom, one bath on the second-floor unit in Bennett Valley. The property offers a large private patio, designated covered parking, and on site laundry. The utilities are not included.

Call Daniel for showings
707-328-1141

No Smoking, no pets, and no evictions.

Apply online at https://cire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Application Fee is $35 per adult
East side Santa Rosa location off Yulupa Ave. Near schools, parks, shopping and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 have any available units?
3944 Mayette Ave. #8 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 have?
Some of 3944 Mayette Ave. #8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
3944 Mayette Ave. #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 pet-friendly?
No, 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 offer parking?
Yes, 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 offers parking.
Does 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 have a pool?
No, 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 does not have a pool.
Does 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 have accessible units?
No, 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3944 Mayette Ave. #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
