304 Ridgeway Ave Available 08/01/20 Classic 2 Bedroom Near S.R. High School - Spacious old home with fireplace, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and two large bedrooms. Detached garage. Good-sized fenced yard in the back with artificial turf, outdoor eating and entertaining with privacy and lights. A/C available.

Furniture in the yard Not included



Please do not apply until after you have scheduled an appointment and viewed the property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3513852)