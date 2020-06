Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace range

Very Clean and Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Available Now! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is available now!

Very clean, lots of natural light.

Formal Living Room

Family Room with gas fireplace

Bright kitchen with gas range

All bedrooms upstairs

Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet

2 car garage

Gardener included 2x a month



Please Call or Text Rebecca for more info 707-481-2375

or apply online at www.northbay4rent.com



BRE#01523620



No Pets Allowed



