Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2557 Thistle Creek

2557 Thistle Creek Street · (707) 583-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2557 Thistle Creek Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2557 Thistle Creek · Avail. Jul 9

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2557 Thistle Creek Available 07/09/20 Two Level House ~ Great Location ~ Landscaping Included ~ Call Today - Great home very close to Taylor Mountain Regional Park. This is a two level house, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is upgraded flooring on the first level and an updated kitchen with tons of storage, gas stove and all stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Central A/C too! This house is close to transportation, shopping and easy access to Petaluma Hill Road if you choose to use the back roads. Landscaping is included, and there are raised gardening beds if you like to grow your own veggies. Call us today for more information or to schedule a viewing.
Applications and more information at www.SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4354332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2557 Thistle Creek have any available units?
2557 Thistle Creek has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2557 Thistle Creek have?
Some of 2557 Thistle Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2557 Thistle Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2557 Thistle Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2557 Thistle Creek pet-friendly?
No, 2557 Thistle Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 2557 Thistle Creek offer parking?
No, 2557 Thistle Creek does not offer parking.
Does 2557 Thistle Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2557 Thistle Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2557 Thistle Creek have a pool?
No, 2557 Thistle Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2557 Thistle Creek have accessible units?
No, 2557 Thistle Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2557 Thistle Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2557 Thistle Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2557 Thistle Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2557 Thistle Creek has units with air conditioning.
