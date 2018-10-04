Amenities

2557 Thistle Creek Available 07/09/20 Two Level House ~ Great Location ~ Landscaping Included ~ Call Today - Great home very close to Taylor Mountain Regional Park. This is a two level house, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is upgraded flooring on the first level and an updated kitchen with tons of storage, gas stove and all stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Central A/C too! This house is close to transportation, shopping and easy access to Petaluma Hill Road if you choose to use the back roads. Landscaping is included, and there are raised gardening beds if you like to grow your own veggies. Call us today for more information or to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4354332)