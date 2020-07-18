2312 Sophia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! This fairly new residence was built in 2009 and shows like new. Spacious floor plan has open living/dining/kitchen areas great for entertaining. Lots of interior lighting throughout. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and his and hers sinks. Low maintenance fenced in rear patio. APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.