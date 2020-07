Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit internet access

Fully furnished 4/3 Wine Country - Property Id: 249323



Beautiful fully furnished home in a quiet neighborhood. Ready move in.

Cable, WiFi and utilities included. A warm fire pit to enjoy. Looking for a month to month tenant. Pet friendly with additional deposit. This is a 2 level home and a beautiful backyard. There are two 65” TVs one in the living room and in family room with a gas fireplace. Dining table can sit up to 10 people. A must see home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249323

Property Id 249323



(RLNE5868044)