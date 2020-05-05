All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2059 Medano Dr

2059 Medano Dr · (707) 894-9201
Location

2059 Medano Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2059 Medano Dr · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Built in 2019 - Town House in Santa Rosa - Enjoy the comforts of new. Second time rented, don't miss out on this stunning three bedroom, three bathroom beauty. This town home with lower level full bath, in addition to the upper level master bedroom and bathroom and two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Enjoy new stone counters, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, flooring, windows, etc. It'll be easy to settle in to your new home. Please Note: The mapping on Zillow is inaccurate...This home is North of Hearn Ave., off Dutton and can be found on Google Map. There are no street signs...There is new building construction in this brand new development. If you are interested, please check your email and answer the questions...Set up showings or apply online at www.annebaker.net/rentals. Due to Shelter in Place guidelines, the home may be shown only to applicants.

(RLNE5042227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 Medano Dr have any available units?
2059 Medano Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2059 Medano Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2059 Medano Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 Medano Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2059 Medano Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 2059 Medano Dr offer parking?
No, 2059 Medano Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2059 Medano Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 Medano Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 Medano Dr have a pool?
No, 2059 Medano Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2059 Medano Dr have accessible units?
No, 2059 Medano Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 Medano Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2059 Medano Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2059 Medano Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2059 Medano Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
