2059 Medano Dr

Built in 2019 - Town House in Santa Rosa - Enjoy the comforts of new. Second time rented, don't miss out on this stunning three bedroom, three bathroom beauty. This town home with lower level full bath, in addition to the upper level master bedroom and bathroom and two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Enjoy new stone counters, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, flooring, windows, etc. It'll be easy to settle in to your new home. Please Note: The mapping on Zillow is inaccurate...This home is North of Hearn Ave., off Dutton and can be found on Google Map. There are no street signs...There is new building construction in this brand new development. If you are interested, please check your email and answer the questions...Set up showings or apply online at www.annebaker.net/rentals. Due to Shelter in Place guidelines, the home may be shown only to applicants.



(RLNE5042227)