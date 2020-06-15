1970 Knolls Drive

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath two story unit in Bennett Valley! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Bennett Valley Knolls HOA comes with newer kitchen appliances, dual pane windows throughout, The unit comes with access to a private patio and also has one car garage and near the community pool. One bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs, other are upstairs. Laundry room downstairs with washer and dryer hookups. Newer A.C. and forced-air heating. Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator included. 1 Year lease. Small dog negotiable (25lbs) Sorry, no cats. (MT))
(RLNE5612242)