Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

1970 Knolls Drive

1970 Knolls Drive · (707) 543-1516
Location

1970 Knolls Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1970 Knolls Drive · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath two story unit in Bennett Valley! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Bennett Valley Knolls HOA comes with newer kitchen appliances, dual pane windows throughout, The unit comes with access to a private patio and also has one car garage and near the community pool. One bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs, other are upstairs. Laundry room downstairs with washer and dryer hookups. Newer A.C. and forced-air heating. Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator included. 1 Year lease. Small dog negotiable (25lbs) Sorry, no cats. (MT))

(RLNE5612242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Knolls Drive have any available units?
1970 Knolls Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1970 Knolls Drive have?
Some of 1970 Knolls Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Knolls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Knolls Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Knolls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 Knolls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1970 Knolls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Knolls Drive does offer parking.
Does 1970 Knolls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Knolls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Knolls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1970 Knolls Drive has a pool.
Does 1970 Knolls Drive have accessible units?
No, 1970 Knolls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Knolls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1970 Knolls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1970 Knolls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1970 Knolls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
