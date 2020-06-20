1681 Hopper Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! - Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! Laminate flooring throughout the first level and all bedrooms. Upstairs master and half bath have heated tile floors! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Bright kitchen with lots of storage space and large island offers open layout great for entertaining. The landscaping is maintained by owners landscaper. Backyard has a large and intricate stone patio. This home is a must see! *Landscape upgrades are currently underway* Lock Box is located on the right side of the garage on the PG&E meter



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5783690)