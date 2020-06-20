All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like 1681 Hopper Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
1681 Hopper Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1681 Hopper Ave

1681 Hopper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1681 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! - Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! Laminate flooring throughout the first level and all bedrooms. Upstairs master and half bath have heated tile floors! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Bright kitchen with lots of storage space and large island offers open layout great for entertaining. The landscaping is maintained by owners landscaper. Backyard has a large and intricate stone patio. This home is a must see! *Landscape upgrades are currently underway* Lock Box is located on the right side of the garage on the PG&E meter

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5783690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 Hopper Ave have any available units?
1681 Hopper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa, CA.
What amenities does 1681 Hopper Ave have?
Some of 1681 Hopper Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 Hopper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Hopper Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Hopper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 Hopper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1681 Hopper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1681 Hopper Ave does offer parking.
Does 1681 Hopper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 Hopper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Hopper Ave have a pool?
No, 1681 Hopper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1681 Hopper Ave have accessible units?
No, 1681 Hopper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 Hopper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 Hopper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1681 Hopper Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1681 Hopper Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Luxury Places
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CA
Petaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco