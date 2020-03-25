1225 Morgan Street 3

Amenities

Very large south facing apartment on second floor in a 4 unit building. Bedroom, living room, country kitchen with eating area, bath with shower over claw foot tub and enclosed back porch for storage. Carpet in bedroom and living room, gas space heating and dual pane windows with new mini- blinds. Tenant pays PG & E, landlord pays water/garbage. No laundry facilities in building. Maximum 2 occupants. One year lease required. Cat OK, no dogs, no smoking. Available 6/15/20

