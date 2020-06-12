112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments have walnut plank flooring and gallery-style track lighting. Kitchens feature quartz counters and backsplashes. Heated swimming pool and a covered lounging cabana. Located near Whitney Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1197 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Sand Canyon Villas & Townhomes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1344 sqft
At Colony Townhomes in Santa Clarita, our apartments are a place you will love coming home to.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1062 sqft
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1049 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, you will find a beautifully landscaped apartments for rent at Riverpark Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1238 sqft
Looking for a great apartments to rent in Santa Clarita, California? River Ranch Townhomes, located off Antelope Valley Freeway and Sierra Highway, provides easy access to noteworthy shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
22734 Pear Court
22734 Pear Court, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1592 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom very clean and move in ready.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29525 Big Bend Place
29525 Big Bend Place, Santa Clarita, CA
Canyon Country 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Stone Crest! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Soledad Canyon Road and Mammoth Lane in the Stone Crest Community of Canyon Country. This home offers 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms and 3,286 sq. ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24421 Timon Ln
24421 Timon Lane, Santa Clarita, CA
Available 08/01/20 Timon Lane Vintage 2 story home - Property Id: 293773 This home is considered one of Newhall's best! Very spacious with too many features to list.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shangri La
1 Unit Available
18510 Olympian Ct.
18510 Olympian Court, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
4 bed 3 bath $3,300.00 Shangri-la Canyon country house RENT - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home for rent in Canyon country up Shangri-la. 2 car garage and large backyard with views! contact Sunny at 818-271-7984 to view. (RLNE5617501)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27663 Sunny Creek
27663 Sunny Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2073 sqft
Andorra at Creekside 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Decoro Drive in the Andorra at Creekside Community in Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2.073 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
27059 Victoria Lane
27059 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2187 sqft
Bridgeport 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,187 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27131 Manor Circle
27131 Manor Circle, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1714 sqft
27131 Manor Circle Available 06/19/20 Community 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Bennington Drive in the Brighton Village Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29538 Big Bend
29538 Big Bend Place, Santa Clarita, CA
Spacious, One-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Beautiful Part of Santa Clarita - This spacious, one-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers 2588 living space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
20402 Delight Street
20402 Delight Street, Santa Clarita, CA
Great Ranch Styled 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood only blocks away form Rio Vista Elementary School. The home has been updated in recent years. In addition the home does have an office.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
18630 Oakmoor Street
18630 Oakmoor Street, Santa Clarita, CA
Bright 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house for lease in a great neighborhood! Secured front door entry, 2-car attached garage with direct access, driveway, plus another long driveway with enough space to park a 40-foot RV.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
24480 Main St
24480 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24480 Main St in Santa Clarita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22953 Sycamore Creek
22953 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
29002 Poppy Meadow Street
29002 Poppy Meadow Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1464 sqft
Now for Lease! Welcome to 29002 Poppy Meadow Street! Set on a peaceful street, located on a Flag lot is this stunning Canyon Country 2-story home is the perfect place for you and your family! The exterior presents a nicely landscaped yard (new

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clarita rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clarita rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clarita stand at $2,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,650 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clarita's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clarita over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clarita

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clarita, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Santa Clarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,650 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Santa Clarita.
    • While rents in Santa Clarita fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Santa Clarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

