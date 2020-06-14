119 Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA with garage
If you secretly harbor silver screen aspirations but can’t bear the thought of L.A.'s ungodly traffic, or perhaps you’ve simply had enough of it, Santa Clarita, California is the place for you. Located a blissful 45 minutes from Los Angeles, this recently incorporated suburb of 145,000 boasts a thriving movie and commercial industry. And hey, if the movie star thing doesn’t pan out, you can always find work at Six Flags Magic Mountain – the city’s largest employer. We know you’re ready for yo...
Santa Clarita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.