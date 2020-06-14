Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa clarita
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA with garage

Santa Clarita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
12 Units Available
The Oaks Apartments
27105 Silver Oak Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1290 sqft
Located near the Santa Clara River and shopping, with easy access to freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and in-suite laundry facilities. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
16 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
793 sqft
Elegant floor plan complimented by carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments have walnut plank flooring and gallery-style track lighting. Kitchens feature quartz counters and backsplashes. Heated swimming pool and a covered lounging cabana. Located near Whitney Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1238 sqft
Looking for a great apartments to rent in Santa Clarita, California? River Ranch Townhomes, located off Antelope Valley Freeway and Sierra Highway, provides easy access to noteworthy shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
909 sqft
Each of our Santa Clarita apartments offers a variety of carefully designed details to provide for your every comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1197 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Sand Canyon Villas & Townhomes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1049 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, you will find a beautifully landscaped apartments for rent at Riverpark Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1344 sqft
At Colony Townhomes in Santa Clarita, our apartments are a place you will love coming home to.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,387
1062 sqft
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shangri La
1 Unit Available
18510 Olympian Ct.
18510 Olympian Court, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bed 3 bath $3,300.00 Shangri-la Canyon country house RENT - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home for rent in Canyon country up Shangri-la. 2 car garage and large backyard with views! contact Sunny at 818-271-7984 to view. (RLNE5617501)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29538 Big Bend
29538 Big Bend Place, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2588 sqft
Spacious, One-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Beautiful Part of Santa Clarita - This spacious, one-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers 2588 living space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27663 Sunny Creek
27663 Sunny Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2073 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING! Andorra at Creekside 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Decoro Drive in the Andorra at Creekside Community in Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2.073 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
671 sqft
Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space. Available May 8th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298
23609 Del Monte Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Beautiful 2 + 2 with View - Desirable Santa Fe 2 + 2 Upper Unit with a view in Valencia! This unit has lots of natural light, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Custom Paint, Breakfast Bar with Granite Counter-tops, Upgraded Microwave, Stove and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27131 Manor Circle
27131 Manor Circle, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1714 sqft
27131 Manor Circle Available 06/19/20 Community 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Bennington Drive in the Brighton Village Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
27059 Victoria Lane
27059 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2187 sqft
Bridgeport 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,187 sq. ft. of living space.
City Guide for Santa Clarita, CA

If you secretly harbor silver screen aspirations but can’t bear the thought of L.A.'s ungodly traffic, or perhaps you’ve simply had enough of it, Santa Clarita, California is the place for you. Located a blissful 45 minutes from Los Angeles, this recently incorporated suburb of 145,000 boasts a thriving movie and commercial industry. And hey, if the movie star thing doesn’t pan out, you can always find work at Six Flags Magic Mountain – the city’s largest employer. We know you’re ready for yo...

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clarita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Clarita 3 BedroomsSanta Clarita Accessible ApartmentsSanta Clarita Apartments under $1,600Santa Clarita Apartments under $1,800
Santa Clarita Apartments with BalconySanta Clarita Apartments with GarageSanta Clarita Apartments with GymSanta Clarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Clarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Clarita Apartments with ParkingSanta Clarita Apartments with Pool
Santa Clarita Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Clarita Cheap PlacesSanta Clarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Clarita Furnished ApartmentsSanta Clarita Luxury PlacesSanta Clarita Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College