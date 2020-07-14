All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

The Terrace Apartments

21311 Alder Dr · (833) 917-1846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 69-101 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 7-101 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-201 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 121-201 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,871

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 94-103 · Avail. now

$1,917

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,236

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 91-204 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,376

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a convenient location close to Los Angeles, great apartment amenities, and beautiful views of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

The Terrace does not warrant or represent that image renderings on this website are an accurate representation of every floor plan available at the Property. Floor plans may vary unit by unit and by location at the Property. Please contact our Leasing Office to schedule a tour of the Property and the particular unit you are interested in. Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.99 per person over 18
Deposit: $500, Based on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: 35lb weight restriction
Parking Details: 1 Bedroom comes with 1 car garage / 2-3 Bedroom comes with 2 car garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Terrace Apartments have any available units?
The Terrace Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does The Terrace Apartments have?
Some of The Terrace Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does The Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Terrace Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does The Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
