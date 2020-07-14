All apartments in Santa Clarita
Portofino
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:51 AM

Portofino

24452 Valencia Blvd · (747) 600-2306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9114 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 7201 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Portofino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
business center
Portofino Apartments, located in the heart of Valencia, is within walking distance to schools, restaurants and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall, and is just minutes from the 5-Freeway. Our newly renovated homes feature spacious floor plans. Finishes include kitchens with upgraded cabinets, new appliances and upgraded light fixtures. Our bedrooms have walk-in closets and en suite upgraded bathrooms. Get a workout in at our 24-hour fitness center, or gather with friends at our pool and spa. You and your favorite pet will enjoy it all at Portofino Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Portofino have any available units?
Portofino has 4 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Portofino have?
Some of Portofino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
Portofino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Portofino pet-friendly?
Yes, Portofino is pet friendly.
Does Portofino offer parking?
Yes, Portofino offers parking.
Does Portofino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Portofino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Portofino have a pool?
Yes, Portofino has a pool.
Does Portofino have accessible units?
No, Portofino does not have accessible units.
Does Portofino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Portofino has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91321

