Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool hot tub business center

Portofino Apartments, located in the heart of Valencia, is within walking distance to schools, restaurants and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall, and is just minutes from the 5-Freeway. Our newly renovated homes feature spacious floor plans. Finishes include kitchens with upgraded cabinets, new appliances and upgraded light fixtures. Our bedrooms have walk-in closets and en suite upgraded bathrooms. Get a workout in at our 24-hour fitness center, or gather with friends at our pool and spa. You and your favorite pet will enjoy it all at Portofino Apartments.