Amenities
Portofino Apartments, located in the heart of Valencia, is within walking distance to schools, restaurants and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall, and is just minutes from the 5-Freeway. Our newly renovated homes feature spacious floor plans. Finishes include kitchens with upgraded cabinets, new appliances and upgraded light fixtures. Our bedrooms have walk-in closets and en suite upgraded bathrooms. Get a workout in at our 24-hour fitness center, or gather with friends at our pool and spa. You and your favorite pet will enjoy it all at Portofino Apartments.