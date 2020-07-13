Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a convenient location close to Los Angeles, great apartment amenities, and beautiful views of the Santa Clarita Valley.



Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.



Sand Canyon Ranch does not warrant or represent that image renderings on this website are an accurate representation of every floor plan available at the Property. Floor plans may vary unit by unit and by location at the Property. Please contact our Leasing Office to schedule a tour of the Property and the particular unit you are interested in. Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.