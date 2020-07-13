All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments

28856 N Silver Saddle Cir · (832) 981-3591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
TOUR & LEASE SPECIALS - LOOK & LEASE SPECIALS WAIVED APPLICATION FEES. SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON SELF GUIDED OR VIRTUAL TOUR
Location

28856 N Silver Saddle Cir, Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34-201 · Avail. now

$1,834

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 4-203 · Avail. now

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 3-101 · Avail. now

$1,934

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 836 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-202 · Avail. now

$2,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 4-202 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,359

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a convenient location close to Los Angeles, great apartment amenities, and beautiful views of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Sand Canyon Ranch does not warrant or represent that image renderings on this website are an accurate representation of every floor plan available at the Property. Floor plans may vary unit by unit and by location at the Property. Please contact our Leasing Office to schedule a tour of the Property and the particular unit you are interested in. Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 10, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments have any available units?
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments have?
Some of Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments is offering the following rent specials: TOUR & LEASE SPECIALS - LOOK & LEASE SPECIALS WAIVED APPLICATION FEES. SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON SELF GUIDED OR VIRTUAL TOUR
Is Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments offers parking.
Does Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments has a pool.
Does Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments has units with dishwashers.
