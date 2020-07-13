All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like Townhomes at Lost Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Townhomes at Lost Canyon

Open Now until 6pm
18179 W Terra Verde Pl · (661) 344-4187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18179 W Terra Verde Pl, Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18276 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,966

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1331 sqft

Unit 18228 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,978

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1331 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Townhomes at Lost Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
key fob access
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
business center
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
playground
yoga
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $750 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for up to two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds. Please see Leasing Office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Townhomes at Lost Canyon have any available units?
Townhomes at Lost Canyon has 2 units available starting at $2,966 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Townhomes at Lost Canyon have?
Some of Townhomes at Lost Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Townhomes at Lost Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Townhomes at Lost Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Townhomes at Lost Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Townhomes at Lost Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Townhomes at Lost Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Townhomes at Lost Canyon offers parking.
Does Townhomes at Lost Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Townhomes at Lost Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Townhomes at Lost Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Townhomes at Lost Canyon has a pool.
Does Townhomes at Lost Canyon have accessible units?
No, Townhomes at Lost Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does Townhomes at Lost Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Townhomes at Lost Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Townhomes at Lost Canyon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolSanta Clarita Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity