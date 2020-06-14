19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24421 Timon Ln
24421 Timon Lane, Santa Clarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,818
5100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Timon Lane Vintage 2 story home - Property Id: 293773 This home is considered one of Newhall's best! Very spacious with too many features to list.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24565 Town Center Dr
24565 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
788 sqft
? Professionally cleaned ? Self Check-in ? In Unit Washer + Dryer ? Key less Entry ? Free WiFi ? 1 king bed+ sofabed in living room + 1 Rollaway bed in closet ? 2, 50-55 4k HDTVs w/Disney Plus and YouTube TV for Sports, News, Movies, Local and
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clarita

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17018 Strawberry Pine Court
17018 Strawberry Pine Court, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3873 sqft
Furnished 4 bedroom home located in a private Cul de Sac. Home is spacious 3873SF with lots of natural light. Beautiful Side Patio, Living Room , Family Room with Fireplace and spacious Kitchen with very large center island, perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clarita
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sylmar
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
12000 Highwater Rd
12000 Highwater Road, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available 07/01/20 VIEWS TO DOWNTOWN Mid Century on 5 acres private & secluded. N. of Rinaldi, with views to downtown from the yard & pool area. Gated, long driveway leads to a private paradise.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15548 Crestview Lane #49
15548 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1522 sqft
Gorgeous Panoramic Hilltop Views 2+3 Fully furnished Long or short term in Granada Hills - Breathtaking, awesome views from all windows, patios, and balconies. Spacious 2 Bedroom 3 bath Home! Approx.1522 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Clarita
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
111 Units Available
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
4 Units Available
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,395
226 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Foothill Trails
4 Units Available
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arleta
1 Unit Available
8673 Canterbury Avenue
8673 Canterbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reseda
1 Unit Available
7326 Baird Avenue
7326 Baird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Lovely, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Very Walkable rated Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
10825 Reseda Boulevard
10825 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
570 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Winnetka
1 Unit Available
7705 Calle Maria
7705 Calle Marie Road, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3087 sqft
Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in a 4 bedroom house in Winnetka. This is NOT an apartment or a guest house. Its 2 rooms in a house with 4 rooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2306 Alscot Avenue
2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1128 sqft
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year.

June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Clarita rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clarita rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clarita stand at $2,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,650 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clarita's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clarita over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clarita

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clarita, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Santa Clarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,650 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Santa Clarita.
    • While rents in Santa Clarita fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Santa Clarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

