Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated in unit laundry cable included carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving volleyball court bbq/grill business center game room internet access media room pool table

Promenade at Town Center offers the finest amenities in all of Valencia, CA. From our renovated homes to our two swimming pools, residents of Promenade at Town Center have the perfect place to live, play and thrive. Located in the heart of Valencia, CA, Promenade at Town Center offers resort style living with shopping, restaurants, and movies all within walking distance. Residents have easy access to I-5, downtown Los Angeles, Magic Mountain, and the Valencia Country Club.