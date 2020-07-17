28032 Catherine Drive

Amenities
2 Bedroom Rental Home in Canyon Country! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Sierra Highway and Mirror Way in the Solstice Community of Canyon Country. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,160 sq. ft. of living space.
Available July 15th.
Masks required for all showings.
- Small Pets Considered
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Recessed Lighting
- Fireplace
- Neutral Carpet
- Fresh Paint
- Wood flooring
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Plantation Shutters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- All Bedrooms Upstairs
- Walk-in Closet
- Laundry in Garage
- Soft Water Plumbing Available
- Direct Access Garage
- Built-ins in Garage
- Community Playground
- Community Park
- Community Basketball Court
- Trash and Water Included
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted
Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500
(RLNE5891638)