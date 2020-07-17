All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like 28032 Catherine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
28032 Catherine Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

28032 Catherine Drive

28032 Catherine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28032 Catherine Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
2 Bedroom Rental Home in Canyon Country! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Sierra Highway and Mirror Way in the Solstice Community of Canyon Country. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,160 sq. ft. of living space.

Available July 15th.

Masks required for all showings.

- Small Pets Considered
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Recessed Lighting
- Fireplace
- Neutral Carpet
- Fresh Paint
- Wood flooring
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Plantation Shutters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- All Bedrooms Upstairs
- Walk-in Closet
- Laundry in Garage
- Soft Water Plumbing Available
- Direct Access Garage
- Built-ins in Garage
- Community Playground
- Community Park
- Community Basketball Court
- Trash and Water Included
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

(RLNE5891638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28032 Catherine Drive have any available units?
28032 Catherine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28032 Catherine Drive have?
Some of 28032 Catherine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28032 Catherine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28032 Catherine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28032 Catherine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28032 Catherine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28032 Catherine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28032 Catherine Drive offers parking.
Does 28032 Catherine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28032 Catherine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28032 Catherine Drive have a pool?
No, 28032 Catherine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28032 Catherine Drive have accessible units?
No, 28032 Catherine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28032 Catherine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28032 Catherine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave
Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolsSanta Clarita Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College