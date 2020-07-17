28032 Catherine Drive

Amenities

2 Bedroom Rental Home in Canyon Country! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Sierra Highway and Mirror Way in the Solstice Community of Canyon Country. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,160 sq. ft. of living space.



Available July 15th.



Masks required for all showings.



- Small Pets Considered

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fan

- Recessed Lighting

- Fireplace

- Neutral Carpet

- Fresh Paint

- Wood flooring

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Plantation Shutters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- All Bedrooms Upstairs

- Walk-in Closet

- Laundry in Garage

- Soft Water Plumbing Available

- Direct Access Garage

- Built-ins in Garage

- Community Playground

- Community Park

- Community Basketball Court

- Trash and Water Included

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



