Santa Clarita, CA
Diamond Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Diamond Park

27940 Solamint Rd · (415) 598-7747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27940 Solamint Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-206 · Avail. now

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 16-105 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diamond Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
Located in the heart of Canyon Country near Santa Clarita, Diamond Park Apartments brings you incredible amenities and comfort in a beautiful and convenient Southern California location.

Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Diamond Park does not warrant or represent that image renderings on this website are an accurate representation of every floor plan available at the Property. Floor plans may vary unit by unit and by location at the Property. Please contact our Leasing Office to schedule a tour of the Property and the particular unit you are interested in. Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.99 per applicant
Deposit: $500, %1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $550 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Diamond Park have any available units?
Diamond Park has 2 units available starting at $1,689 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Diamond Park have?
Some of Diamond Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diamond Park currently offering any rent specials?
Diamond Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diamond Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Diamond Park is pet friendly.
Does Diamond Park offer parking?
Yes, Diamond Park offers parking.
Does Diamond Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Diamond Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Diamond Park have a pool?
Yes, Diamond Park has a pool.
Does Diamond Park have accessible units?
No, Diamond Park does not have accessible units.
Does Diamond Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Diamond Park does not have units with dishwashers.
