Diamond Park

Lease Length: 5, 12, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.99 per applicant
Deposit: $500, %1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $550 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: 1 included in lease.