6 Apartments For Rent Near Antelope Valley College
9 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.
4 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,667
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1024 sqft
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.
1 Unit Available
2805 West Avenue K-12 #140
2805 West Avenue K 12, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
936 sqft
Cute and Cozy Two Bedroom Pine Creek Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offering 936 sq. ft. This bottom unit is located in the Pine Creek condo complex. The floor plan offers a nice sized living room, dining area and a galley kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1104 W Ave J-11
1104 West Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Front house on a shared property for rent. Subject property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, 2 car garage, bonus room on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Very close to shopping and the 14 freeway.
1 Unit Available
1543 W Avenue L
1543 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
DESIRABLE & SPACIOUS! Located in Lancaster, this spacious 1,444 sqft 2-Story Townhome features 2 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, attached 1 car garage in the Somerset Gated Community! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Tenant is required to get Renter's insurance.
1 Unit Available
1132 WEST AVENUE J-12
1132 West Avenue J 12, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
West Lancaster Home - 4 bedrooms - 1.
