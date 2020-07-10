Canyon Country Villas

Lease Length: 9-13Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet/per month
restrictions: 35lbs, husky, german shepherd, labrador, doberman, great dane, pitbull, bulldog
Parking Details: attached garage, detached garage, open lot.