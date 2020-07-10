Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat. Canyon Country Villas puts everything you need at your fingertips.



