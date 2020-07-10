All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Canyon Country Villas

26741 Isabella Pkwy · (203) 909-6910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 34-101 · Avail. now

$1,703

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-205 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,783

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 13-205 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,783

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 4-102 · Avail. now

$1,887

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Country Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat. Canyon Country Villas puts everything you need at your fingertips.

Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Canyon Country Villas does not warrant or represent that image renderings on this website are an accurate representation of every floor plan available at the Property. Floor plans may vary unit by unit and by location at the Property. Please contact our Leasing Office to schedule a tour of the Property and the particular unit you are interested in. Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet/per month
restrictions: 35lbs, husky, german shepherd, labrador, doberman, great dane, pitbull, bulldog
Parking Details: attached garage, detached garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Country Villas have any available units?
Canyon Country Villas has 9 units available starting at $1,703 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Country Villas have?
Some of Canyon Country Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Country Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Country Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Country Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Country Villas is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Country Villas offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Country Villas offers parking.
Does Canyon Country Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon Country Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Country Villas have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Country Villas has a pool.
Does Canyon Country Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Canyon Country Villas has accessible units.
Does Canyon Country Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Country Villas has units with dishwashers.
