Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

24565 Town Center Dr

24565 Town Center Drive · (818) 647-1208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24565 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3300 · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
media room
? Professionally cleaned
? Self Check-in
? In Unit Washer + Dryer
? Key less Entry
? Free WiFi
? 1 king bed+ sofabed in living room + 1 Rollaway bed in closet
? 2, 50-55” 4k HDTVs w/Disney Plus and YouTube TV for Sports, News, Movies, Local and Network Channels
? Digitally control heat + A/C
? Dedicated parking for 1 vehicle
? Fully equipped + stocked kitchen w/Keurig
? Private patio

The space
Free onsite and Dedicated gated parking for two vehicles
? All Amenities included (Fitness Center, Pool, Hot Tub, Pool Table, Internet Cafe, Outdoor fire places, and Movie screening room)
? For Families: Infants traveling with parents are welcome (Stroller, Pack-N-Play, High Chair, sippy cups, baby plates and spoons Complementary)
? For business travelers: Dedicated WiFi, high-quality printer, Desk, and clothes steamer
? Private Patio
? Basic toiletries provided compliments of your host
? Dedicated WiFi
? Onsite washer + dryer
Top Attractions:
? Six Flags Magic Mountain (1.9 mi / 3.1 km)
? West Field Valencia Town Center (0.8 mi / 1.3 km)
? College of the Canyons (1.3 mi / 2.1 km)
? California Institute of the Arts (3.3 mi / 5.3 km)
? Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (2.1 mi / 3.4 km)
? Santa Clarita Valley Equestrian Center (4.6 mi / 7.4 km)
? Castaic Lake (9.4 mi / 15.1 km)

(RLNE5824011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24565 Town Center Dr have any available units?
24565 Town Center Dr has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 24565 Town Center Dr have?
Some of 24565 Town Center Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24565 Town Center Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24565 Town Center Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24565 Town Center Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24565 Town Center Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24565 Town Center Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24565 Town Center Dr does offer parking.
Does 24565 Town Center Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24565 Town Center Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24565 Town Center Dr have a pool?
Yes, 24565 Town Center Dr has a pool.
Does 24565 Town Center Dr have accessible units?
No, 24565 Town Center Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24565 Town Center Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24565 Town Center Dr has units with dishwashers.
