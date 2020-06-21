24565 Town Center Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

? Professionally cleaned

? Self Check-in

? In Unit Washer + Dryer

? Key less Entry

? Free WiFi

? 1 king bed+ sofabed in living room + 1 Rollaway bed in closet

? 2, 50-55” 4k HDTVs w/Disney Plus and YouTube TV for Sports, News, Movies, Local and Network Channels

? Digitally control heat + A/C

? Dedicated parking for 1 vehicle

? Fully equipped + stocked kitchen w/Keurig

? Private patio



The space

Free onsite and Dedicated gated parking for two vehicles

? All Amenities included (Fitness Center, Pool, Hot Tub, Pool Table, Internet Cafe, Outdoor fire places, and Movie screening room)

? For Families: Infants traveling with parents are welcome (Stroller, Pack-N-Play, High Chair, sippy cups, baby plates and spoons Complementary)

? For business travelers: Dedicated WiFi, high-quality printer, Desk, and clothes steamer

? Private Patio

? Basic toiletries provided compliments of your host

? Dedicated WiFi

? Onsite washer + dryer

Top Attractions:

? Six Flags Magic Mountain (1.9 mi / 3.1 km)

? West Field Valencia Town Center (0.8 mi / 1.3 km)

? College of the Canyons (1.3 mi / 2.1 km)

? California Institute of the Arts (3.3 mi / 5.3 km)

? Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (2.1 mi / 3.4 km)

? Santa Clarita Valley Equestrian Center (4.6 mi / 7.4 km)

? Castaic Lake (9.4 mi / 15.1 km)



(RLNE5824011)