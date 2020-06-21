24565 Town Center Dr

Amenities
? Professionally cleaned
? Self Check-in
? In Unit Washer + Dryer
? Key less Entry
? Free WiFi
? 1 king bed+ sofabed in living room + 1 Rollaway bed in closet
? 2, 50-55” 4k HDTVs w/Disney Plus and YouTube TV for Sports, News, Movies, Local and Network Channels
? Digitally control heat + A/C
? Dedicated parking for 1 vehicle
? Fully equipped + stocked kitchen w/Keurig
? Private patio
The space
Free onsite and Dedicated gated parking for two vehicles
? All Amenities included (Fitness Center, Pool, Hot Tub, Pool Table, Internet Cafe, Outdoor fire places, and Movie screening room)
? For Families: Infants traveling with parents are welcome (Stroller, Pack-N-Play, High Chair, sippy cups, baby plates and spoons Complementary)
? For business travelers: Dedicated WiFi, high-quality printer, Desk, and clothes steamer
? Private Patio
? Basic toiletries provided compliments of your host
? Dedicated WiFi
? Onsite washer + dryer
Top Attractions:
? Six Flags Magic Mountain (1.9 mi / 3.1 km)
? West Field Valencia Town Center (0.8 mi / 1.3 km)
? College of the Canyons (1.3 mi / 2.1 km)
? California Institute of the Arts (3.3 mi / 5.3 km)
? Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (2.1 mi / 3.4 km)
? Santa Clarita Valley Equestrian Center (4.6 mi / 7.4 km)
? Castaic Lake (9.4 mi / 15.1 km)
