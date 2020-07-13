All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

Monterra Ridge

28085 Whites Canyon Rd · (661) 490-9258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 087 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 167 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 044 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 004 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 802 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterra Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Situated in the beautiful Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita, Monterra Ridge Apartments is the perfect place to call home. Our property offers you the convenience of being at the heart of Santa Clarita's transportation arteries, while still giving you the quiet and serenity everyone is looking for in a home. Nestled on top of a prominent hill with sweeping views, Monterra Ridge offers garden style apartment homes with amenities such as luxury vinyl flooring, swimming pools, playgrounds, and on-site laundry. The property is well located to provide easy access to the entire Santa Clarita Valley, and within commuting distance of the entire greater Los Angeles area. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home at Monterra Ridge Apartments.

Special Promotion: Up to $500 off of move in costs, on select units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are as follows: * Doberman, Rottweiler, Pit Bull (also known as American Staffordshire, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier) and all mixes of the above breeds.
Parking Details: Controlled Access/Gated Lot, Assigned Carports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Monterra Ridge have any available units?
Monterra Ridge has 4 units available starting at $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Monterra Ridge have?
Some of Monterra Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterra Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Monterra Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterra Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterra Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Monterra Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Monterra Ridge offers parking.
Does Monterra Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monterra Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterra Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Monterra Ridge has a pool.
Does Monterra Ridge have accessible units?
No, Monterra Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Monterra Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monterra Ridge has units with dishwashers.

