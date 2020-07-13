Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access volleyball court

Situated in the beautiful Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita, Monterra Ridge Apartments is the perfect place to call home. Our property offers you the convenience of being at the heart of Santa Clarita's transportation arteries, while still giving you the quiet and serenity everyone is looking for in a home. Nestled on top of a prominent hill with sweeping views, Monterra Ridge offers garden style apartment homes with amenities such as luxury vinyl flooring, swimming pools, playgrounds, and on-site laundry. The property is well located to provide easy access to the entire Santa Clarita Valley, and within commuting distance of the entire greater Los Angeles area. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home at Monterra Ridge Apartments.



Special Promotion: Up to $500 off of move in costs, on select units