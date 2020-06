Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Call Jeannine for a private viewing at 661-510-6960. Located in the 24 hour gaurd gated 55+ community of Friendly Valley. Situated in a small cudesac with a large private greenbelt behind you, this is the one you have been waiting for. Charming covered front porch with a white gate allows for enjoying the fresh air. Upon entry you'll find vaulted ceilings in the living room with an open floorplan concept. The kitchen and dining room have lovely tile and upgraded maple cabinets with white tiled counter tops and full backsplash. Fresh paint in the secondary bedroom offering mirrored wardrobe and a slider out to your private greenbelt. The master features white wood faux blinds mirrored wardrobes and a darling mirrored vanity area.