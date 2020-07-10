Canyon Ridge

Lease Length: 3-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-First Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet