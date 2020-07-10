Canyon Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets microwave range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse hot tub internet access

TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour? Call or email us today!