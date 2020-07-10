All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Canyon Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
23645 Meadowridge Dr · (833) 246-8164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B029 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit F091 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit F092 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E074 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit J153 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit F088 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-First Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Ridge have any available units?
Canyon Ridge has 7 units available starting at $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Ridge have?
Some of Canyon Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Ridge offers parking.
Does Canyon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canyon Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Ridge has a pool.
Does Canyon Ridge have accessible units?
No, Canyon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Ridge has units with dishwashers.
