All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like Timberleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
Timberleaf
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Timberleaf

2147 Newhall St · (510) 328-4150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Now & Get 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
The Old Quad
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA 95050
The Old Quad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$2,413

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 714 · Avail. now

$2,506

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$2,834

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$2,888

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 822 · Avail. now

$2,914

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timberleaf.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
guest parking
internet access
smoke-free community
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Take a break from Silicon Valley's hustle and bustle at Timberleaf - a Zen-like retreat that fosters a meditative mood inside and out. Warm your soul by your wood-burning fireplace, or get refreshed with friends at the fully loaded clubhouse with big-screen TV and cozy seating. When you're ready to head out, you'll be mere moments from tech moguls like Apple or Google. Plus, Timberleaf is a stroll away from downtown Santa Clara, and down the road from Santa Row. It's time to take a well-deserved break. Come catch your breath at Timberleaf apartments in Santa Clara. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $65 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Open, uncovered spaces available as well on a first come, first serve basis. Open lot, Covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timberleaf have any available units?
Timberleaf has 16 units available starting at $2,413 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Timberleaf have?
Some of Timberleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timberleaf currently offering any rent specials?
Timberleaf is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now & Get 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Is Timberleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Timberleaf is pet friendly.
Does Timberleaf offer parking?
Yes, Timberleaf offers parking.
Does Timberleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timberleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timberleaf have a pool?
Yes, Timberleaf has a pool.
Does Timberleaf have accessible units?
No, Timberleaf does not have accessible units.
Does Timberleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timberleaf has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Timberleaf?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St
Santa Clara, CA 95050
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95014
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity