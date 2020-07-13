Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center guest parking internet access smoke-free community

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Take a break from Silicon Valley's hustle and bustle at Timberleaf - a Zen-like retreat that fosters a meditative mood inside and out. Warm your soul by your wood-burning fireplace, or get refreshed with friends at the fully loaded clubhouse with big-screen TV and cozy seating. When you're ready to head out, you'll be mere moments from tech moguls like Apple or Google. Plus, Timberleaf is a stroll away from downtown Santa Clara, and down the road from Santa Row. It's time to take a well-deserved break. Come catch your breath at Timberleaf apartments in Santa Clara. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)