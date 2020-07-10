/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,064
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
115 Buckthorn Way
115 Buckthorn Way, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South of Seminary-Vintage Oaks
270 Gloria Circle
270 Gloria Circle, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2640 sqft
Luxury 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Menlo Park - Coming soon for July 1st, 2020! Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath luxury home in the heart of Menlo Park! Dramatic ceilings accent the open concept kitchen, living room, dining room, and family room combo
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Willows
1918 Menalto Avenue
1918 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3000 sqft
House Available 08/01/20 Stunning totally renovated multi-level 3000 sq.ft family home on an 8500 sq.ft lot. Sunny open floor plan with lots of windows overlooking landscaped grounds.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1048 Marcussen Drive
1048 Marcussen Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
Lovely 4 Bedroom Duplex Close to Downtown Menlo - Located on quiet tree lined street. Close distance to downtown Santa Cruz Ave w/ shops, restaurants and more... Back unit w/ 2 dedicated parking spots.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
The Willows
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sharon Height
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Allied Arts
712 Harvard Ave
712 Harvard Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
2642 sqft
Single family homes - Property Id: 173074 New craftsman-style home. Beautifully designed and built, features quality craftsmanship inside and outside with exquisite architectural design.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Downtown North
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
980 Haven Avenue
980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1890 sqft
919 Gates Street Available 07/15/20 Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
539 Lytton Avenue
539 Lytton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Contact for Availability
East Palo Alto
2076 Oakwood Dr., 2
2076 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bedrooms -- Available July - Property Id: 309502 Remodeled 1030 SqFt 2 Bd, & 1.5 Ba.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
331 Poe St Unit #4
331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! HURRY! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Community Center
1302 Channing Ave
1302 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2206 sqft
Gorgeous Community Center, 5BD, 3BA.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
1950 Palo Alto Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025
1950 Palo Alto Way, West Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
1550 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb5f33d1661316542b6d00 Very comfortable, cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on west Menlo Park. All bedrooms are very good size.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square feet *
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
1437 East Bayshore Road
1437 E Bayshore Rd, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
1000 sqft
Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Park
1180 Forest Ave
1180 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3092 sqft
4 Bedroom Luxury Home with Extra Room - Downstairs "office" can also function as fourth bedroom! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a beautiful two-story home in the highly desirable Crescent Park neighborhood.
