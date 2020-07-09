980 Kiely Blvd #218

Amenities

Renovated One Bedroom Apartment with Pool - Located on the second floor, this charming, one bedroom apartment is nestled in a unique community that boasts a scenic pond and swimming pool. This 622 square foot apartment home is newly renovated and features a balcony overlooking the pond and nearby pathways.



Other features include:

- Onsite laundry facilities

- Two swimming pools

- Private balcony

- Carport space with additional storage

- Controlled access to building



Conveniently located a short distance from hwy 101, hwy 280, and San Tomas expressway.



Tenant to verify local school district.



Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets, No Smoking.



3-D Tour of similar unit available here: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=lw3YCFmOjkmEkRkICtd6JQ&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1



Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.



Professionally managed by Wilbur Properties CAL DRE# 00823559

WilburProperties.com



No Pets Allowed



