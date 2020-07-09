All apartments in Santa Clara
980 Kiely Blvd #218

980 Kiely Boulevard · (650) 815-1262
Location

980 Kiely Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 980 Kiely Blvd #218 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Renovated One Bedroom Apartment with Pool - Located on the second floor, this charming, one bedroom apartment is nestled in a unique community that boasts a scenic pond and swimming pool. This 622 square foot apartment home is newly renovated and features a balcony overlooking the pond and nearby pathways.

Other features include:
- Onsite laundry facilities
- Two swimming pools
- Private balcony
- Carport space with additional storage
- Controlled access to building

Conveniently located a short distance from hwy 101, hwy 280, and San Tomas expressway.

Tenant to verify local school district.

Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets, No Smoking.

3-D Tour of similar unit available here: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=lw3YCFmOjkmEkRkICtd6JQ&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1

Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.

Professionally managed by Wilbur Properties CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Kiely Blvd #218 have any available units?
980 Kiely Blvd #218 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Kiely Blvd #218 have?
Some of 980 Kiely Blvd #218's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Kiely Blvd #218 currently offering any rent specials?
980 Kiely Blvd #218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Kiely Blvd #218 pet-friendly?
No, 980 Kiely Blvd #218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 980 Kiely Blvd #218 offer parking?
Yes, 980 Kiely Blvd #218 offers parking.
Does 980 Kiely Blvd #218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Kiely Blvd #218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Kiely Blvd #218 have a pool?
Yes, 980 Kiely Blvd #218 has a pool.
Does 980 Kiely Blvd #218 have accessible units?
No, 980 Kiely Blvd #218 does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Kiely Blvd #218 have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Kiely Blvd #218 does not have units with dishwashers.
