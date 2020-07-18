1927 Benton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Utilities: PGE, Garbage and Electric are the tenants responsibly

Landscaping: Included

Parking: 2 Car garage, driveway parking and street parking as permitted.

Laundry: Included

Pet Policy: No



Three bedroom, 3.5 bath Condo .4 miles from shopping. Hardwood floors through out the unit, kitchen and bathrooms are tiled, stainless still appliances. Back yard with fruit trees, raised deck area. All bedrooms have attached bathroom and one room has a separate entry way. AC and fireplace in living area.



* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.

* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.

* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.

*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.



Requirements



* Positive credit history report and rental history

* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)

* Security deposit of 1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.



We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).



