1927 Benton St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

1927 Benton St

1927 Benton Street · (831) 438-3343
Location

1927 Benton Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
The Old Quad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,295

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Utilities: PGE, Garbage and Electric are the tenants responsibly
Landscaping: Included
Parking: 2 Car garage, driveway parking and street parking as permitted.
Laundry: Included
Pet Policy: No

Three bedroom, 3.5 bath Condo .4 miles from shopping. Hardwood floors through out the unit, kitchen and bathrooms are tiled, stainless still appliances. Back yard with fruit trees, raised deck area. All bedrooms have attached bathroom and one room has a separate entry way. AC and fireplace in living area.

* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.
* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.
* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.
*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.

Requirements

* Positive credit history report and rental history
* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)
* Security deposit of 1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.

We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).

Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.
www.proedge-pm.com
DRE#01906146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Benton St have any available units?
1927 Benton St has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Benton St have?
Some of 1927 Benton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Benton St currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Benton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Benton St pet-friendly?
No, 1927 Benton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 1927 Benton St offer parking?
Yes, 1927 Benton St offers parking.
Does 1927 Benton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 Benton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Benton St have a pool?
No, 1927 Benton St does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Benton St have accessible units?
No, 1927 Benton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Benton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 Benton St has units with dishwashers.
