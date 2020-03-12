940 E Civic Center Drive

Amenities

Welcome to award-winning Santiago Street Lofts, Orange County's first transit oriented development. This community of 108 luxury live/work lofts provides the residents with built-in ground level commercial zoned workspace, to use for their business or creative pursuits. The community is approx 1 mile away from the up and coming Downtown Santa Ana and Artists Village areas (where many art galleries, shopping, eateries, bars, and cafe's call home). This end-unit plan 2 loft is very flexible open layout and can be configured/used as up to 3 bedrooms if desired. It is currently configured as a 2 bedroom + loft. Entrance is at ground level into a approx 500sqft commercial workspace with ADA-compliant restroom. Behind this space is a oversized 2-car garage. A walk up the stairs goes to the 2nd/3rd floor residential spaces. The kitchen features upgraded wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The 16ft+ tall window in the living room area provides BEAUTIFUL light exposure and views of the famous Santa Ana water tower. End-unit with only one shared wall, no one above or below. Matterport 3D tour available upon request.