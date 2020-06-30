All apartments in Santa Ana
932 W. Highland Street Front House

932 West Highland Street · (949) 533-3517
Location

932 West Highland Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Pico-Lowell

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Front House · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit Front House Available 07/01/20 Large 2BR/1BA House- In Santa Ana - Property Id: 104952

Large 2BR/1BA (Approx. 941 Sq. Feet) home in a private 7-unit complex in Santa Ana.

-Recently fully renovated (New Kitchen, shower, bathroom, heater, etc.)
-Good size PRIVATE yards with fruit trees BOTH in the front and back
-Good size new kitchen with granite counters and full spacious dining area that is great for serving dinner.
-Close distance from many attractions in downtown Santa Ana (4th street Promenade, Original Mike, award winning restaurants, shopping centers, Artist's Village, etc.)
-Dedicated TWO parking spaces (additional parking space available for total of five cars)
-Plenty of closet space
-Single floor, nobody lives above.
-Easy access to the Freeways, train station, schools, shops, etc.
-Across Pico Elementary School and next to Boys&Girls Club

The rent is $2300.00 per month (include gas and electric)
Address: 932 W. Highland St, Santa Ana. Please call the bilingual manager at 714-293-2594 or text in English 949-533-3517
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104952
Property Id 104952

(RLNE5895825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

