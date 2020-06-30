932 W. Highland Street Front House

Amenities

Unit Front House Available 07/01/20 Large 2BR/1BA House- In Santa Ana - Property Id: 104952



Large 2BR/1BA (Approx. 941 Sq. Feet) home in a private 7-unit complex in Santa Ana.



-Recently fully renovated (New Kitchen, shower, bathroom, heater, etc.)

-Good size PRIVATE yards with fruit trees BOTH in the front and back

-Good size new kitchen with granite counters and full spacious dining area that is great for serving dinner.

-Close distance from many attractions in downtown Santa Ana (4th street Promenade, Original Mike, award winning restaurants, shopping centers, Artist's Village, etc.)

-Dedicated TWO parking spaces (additional parking space available for total of five cars)

-Plenty of closet space

-Single floor, nobody lives above.

-Easy access to the Freeways, train station, schools, shops, etc.

-Across Pico Elementary School and next to Boys&Girls Club



The rent is $2300.00 per month (include gas and electric)

Address: 932 W. Highland St, Santa Ana. Please call the bilingual manager at 714-293-2594 or text in English 949-533-3517

