734 N Santiago Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Live and Work Concept Living in Highly Desirable Santiago Loft. An Industrial Roll Up Door on the first level which is perfect for Retail Space, Office or Studio. It's a Dream Location for Commuter Santa Ana Train Station just across the street. Open Floorplan Living Room with 20" Ceiling Living Room , Newer Carpet on Stairs, Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliance. Bedroom located upstairs with Great size of Master Bedroom + loft which you can converted to 2nd Bedroom. Minutes away from Artist Village, Downtown Santa Ana Local Restaurant, Farmers Market, Santa Ana Civic Center and 5/55/22 Freeway. “Property photos depict a virtually staged representation of the property by roOomy Virtual Staging. Photos may not represent actual flooring, fixtures, or features included in the property sale and may not be an actual representation of the property’s condition.”