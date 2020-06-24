All apartments in Santa Ana
617 North Garfield Street

617 N Garfield St · No Longer Available
Location

617 N Garfield St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First Showings will be Tuesday March 26th, starting at 4:30 PM. Inquiries will receive an automated response with further details on scheduling a showing.

A must see near downtown Santa Ana. This home is a part of a new development for which construction was finished in 2015! This is an all-electric, no-gas home. Advanced integrated solar energy is generated and used onsite, and powers everything in the home, including the induction cook-top (which requires stainless steel or possibly cast iron cook ware), refrigerator, water heater and so much more, even when the sun doesn't shine! The home features the most efficient Energy Star appliances and energy efficient materials were used in its construction. The home offers three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The first floor includes the dining room, living room, kitchen and a 1/2 bath. The property also features a small back yard and a dedicated 2 car garage.

Owner is seeking 700+ credit score and would like 2 adults and 3 kids or 3 adults max. Minimum monthly gross income $7500.

There will be an open house Saturday August 26th from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and Sunday August 27th from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

You may also contact the leasing agent by email: howardhampton06@gmail.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 North Garfield Street have any available units?
617 North Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 617 North Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 North Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 North Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 North Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 617 North Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 North Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 617 North Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 North Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 North Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 617 North Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 North Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 617 North Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 North Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 North Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 North Garfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 North Garfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
