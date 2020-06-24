617 North Garfield Street

Amenities

First Showings will be Tuesday March 26th, starting at 4:30 PM. Inquiries will receive an automated response with further details on scheduling a showing.



A must see near downtown Santa Ana. This home is a part of a new development for which construction was finished in 2015! This is an all-electric, no-gas home. Advanced integrated solar energy is generated and used onsite, and powers everything in the home, including the induction cook-top (which requires stainless steel or possibly cast iron cook ware), refrigerator, water heater and so much more, even when the sun doesn't shine! The home features the most efficient Energy Star appliances and energy efficient materials were used in its construction. The home offers three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The first floor includes the dining room, living room, kitchen and a 1/2 bath. The property also features a small back yard and a dedicated 2 car garage.



Owner is seeking 700+ credit score and would like 2 adults and 3 kids or 3 adults max. Minimum monthly gross income $7500.



There will be an open house Saturday August 26th from 1:00 to 4:00 PM and Sunday August 27th from 1:00 to 4:00 PM



You may also contact the leasing agent by email: howardhampton06@gmail.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.