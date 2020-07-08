302 Eastside Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted and new flooring throughout, this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, is a delight. Kitchen comes with large pantry, newer granite countertops, and a large double sink. The hall leading to the bedroom has ample storage and linen space.



This home also has brand new energy efficient double pane windows. You can also enjoy entertaining in your own private backyard, plus you will have one parking space in the shared garage directly in front of the home.



With no one above OR below you, this will make for very quiet living This home also boasts beautiful brand new landscaping planting in front of the home This one wont last, so call soon for a private showings

Monthly Rent:

$ 1,575 Type:

Triplex Security Deposit:

$ 1,575

Bedrooms:

1 Baths:

1 Square Feet:

Lease Terms:

12 Months

Garage:

1 Car Detached (Shared) Pets:

No Pet Pet Deposit:

No Pet

Gardener/Pool Service:

Gardener-front only Utilities Included:

None