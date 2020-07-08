All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 Eastside Ave

302 N Eastside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

302 N Eastside Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Saddleback View

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted and new flooring throughout, this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, is a delight. Kitchen comes with large pantry, newer granite countertops, and a large double sink. The hall leading to the bedroom has ample storage and linen space.

This home also has brand new energy efficient double pane windows. You can also enjoy entertaining in your own private backyard, plus you will have one parking space in the shared garage directly in front of the home.

With no one above OR below you, this will make for very quiet living This home also boasts beautiful brand new landscaping planting in front of the home This one wont last, so call soon for a private showings
Monthly Rent:
$ 1,575 Type:
Triplex Security Deposit:
$ 1,575
Bedrooms:
1 Baths:
1 Square Feet:
Lease Terms:
12 Months
Garage:
1 Car Detached (Shared) Pets:
No Pet Pet Deposit:
No Pet
Gardener/Pool Service:
Gardener-front only Utilities Included:
None

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Eastside Ave have any available units?
302 Eastside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Eastside Ave have?
Some of 302 Eastside Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Eastside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
302 Eastside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Eastside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Eastside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 302 Eastside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 302 Eastside Ave offers parking.
Does 302 Eastside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Eastside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Eastside Ave have a pool?
Yes, 302 Eastside Ave has a pool.
Does 302 Eastside Ave have accessible units?
No, 302 Eastside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Eastside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Eastside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

