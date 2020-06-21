All apartments in Santa Ana
2511 W Sunflower Avenue

2511 West Sunflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2511 West Sunflower Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in South Coast Area 1 carport and one open space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 W Sunflower Avenue have any available units?
2511 W Sunflower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 2511 W Sunflower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2511 W Sunflower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 W Sunflower Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2511 W Sunflower Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2511 W Sunflower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2511 W Sunflower Avenue offers parking.
Does 2511 W Sunflower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 W Sunflower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 W Sunflower Avenue have a pool?
No, 2511 W Sunflower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2511 W Sunflower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2511 W Sunflower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 W Sunflower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 W Sunflower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 W Sunflower Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 W Sunflower Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
