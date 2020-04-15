All apartments in Santa Ana
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2

126 South Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Windsor Village North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasant, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms condo home property rental on a very bikeable Windsor Village North neighborhood in Sta. Ana. This unit can be rented either unfurnished or fully-furnished (extra $250 for the rental).

It comes with 2-cars assigned, uncovered parking (front and back of the property, assigned parking no. #126).

The airy and bright interior features include tile/hardwood/carpeted floors, recessed/suspended lighting, and large windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with lots of storage space; smooth granite countertops; stainless-steel appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. Large vanity cabinets surmounted by framed-mirrors, and shower/tub combos each enclosed in a metal-framed glass panel, furnished its elegant bathrooms. Installed central air conditioning is provided for your comfort. The exterior has an HOA/landlord-maintained yard and a patio.

This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, internet, cable, electricity, and gas. The landlord will be responsible for the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.

Near to and from the business center, public transportation stops/hub and parks.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 81

Bus lines:
47 Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.0 mile
64 Huntington Beach Tustin - 0.1 mile
64x Huntington Beach

(RLNE5661144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 have any available units?
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 have?
Some of 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 South Fairview Street Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
