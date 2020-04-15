126 South Fairview Street Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pleasant, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms condo home property rental on a very bikeable Windsor Village North neighborhood in Sta. Ana. This unit can be rented either unfurnished or fully-furnished (extra $250 for the rental).



It comes with 2-cars assigned, uncovered parking (front and back of the property, assigned parking no. #126).



The airy and bright interior features include tile/hardwood/carpeted floors, recessed/suspended lighting, and large windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with lots of storage space; smooth granite countertops; stainless-steel appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. Large vanity cabinets surmounted by framed-mirrors, and shower/tub combos each enclosed in a metal-framed glass panel, furnished its elegant bathrooms. Installed central air conditioning is provided for your comfort. The exterior has an HOA/landlord-maintained yard and a patio.



This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.



Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, internet, cable, electricity, and gas. The landlord will be responsible for the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.



Near to and from the business center, public transportation stops/hub and parks.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 81



Bus lines:

47 Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.0 mile

64 Huntington Beach Tustin - 0.1 mile

64x Huntington Beach



