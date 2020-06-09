All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1201 N. Linwood

1201 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North Linwood Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home

Newer windows, Newer exterior paint, newer landscape, newer counter tops, newer kitchen tile, newer cabinets, newer sinks, newer range oven and hood, newer interior paint, newer shower walls and shower kits, newer bathtub walls, Refinished wood flooring

Long L shaped driveway two car garage with work area and lots of storage area, Full kitchen and dining area, living room,Backyard.

Great, Quite Neighborhood close to parks, shopping etc. Close to 55 and 5 freeway access. This is a must see!

One year term, Deposit into 2 monthly payments on approved credit.

1201 N Linwood Ave, Santa Ana. Located off Linwood & 17th St.

Please feel free to drive by and call for a private showing 714-497-8583 or respond via email. visit our website at: www.aceppm.com for additional photos and online application.

(RLNE5134812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 N. Linwood have any available units?
1201 N. Linwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 N. Linwood have?
Some of 1201 N. Linwood's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 N. Linwood currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N. Linwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N. Linwood pet-friendly?
No, 1201 N. Linwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1201 N. Linwood offer parking?
Yes, 1201 N. Linwood offers parking.
Does 1201 N. Linwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 N. Linwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N. Linwood have a pool?
No, 1201 N. Linwood does not have a pool.
Does 1201 N. Linwood have accessible units?
No, 1201 N. Linwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N. Linwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 N. Linwood does not have units with dishwashers.
