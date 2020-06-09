Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home



Newer windows, Newer exterior paint, newer landscape, newer counter tops, newer kitchen tile, newer cabinets, newer sinks, newer range oven and hood, newer interior paint, newer shower walls and shower kits, newer bathtub walls, Refinished wood flooring



Long L shaped driveway two car garage with work area and lots of storage area, Full kitchen and dining area, living room,Backyard.



Great, Quite Neighborhood close to parks, shopping etc. Close to 55 and 5 freeway access. This is a must see!



One year term, Deposit into 2 monthly payments on approved credit.



1201 N Linwood Ave, Santa Ana. Located off Linwood & 17th St.



