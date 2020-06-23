All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14

1030 W Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1030 W Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Now Available! Perfect 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Unit!! - We offer you a spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath in a gated community with a pool onsite!! Upgraded upstairs unit with an assigned parking space, new fresh paint, carpet, stove/oven, dishwasher and light fixtures.

Walking distance to shopping and minutes away from dining and entertainment such as Bristol Center, Metro Town Square, and South Coast Plaza. Very close to the 55 & 405 Freeway. For more details please call our friendly leasing agent Mariana (714) 856-3636 & (714)454-7566

APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SULLIVANPM.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 have any available units?
1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 have?
Some of 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 currently offering any rent specials?
1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 pet-friendly?
No, 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 offer parking?
Yes, 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 offers parking.
Does 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 have a pool?
Yes, 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 has a pool.
Does 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 have accessible units?
No, 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 W. MacArthur Blvd. #14 has units with dishwashers.
