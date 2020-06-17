All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

Laurelwood

1301 West Hillsdale Boulevard · (650) 653-1205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 West Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo, CA 94403
Sugarloaf

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 310 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
lobby
1bd 1bth - 1 month free rent - Property Id: 227964

Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent. This unit offers double pane windows, renovated kitchen cabinets, kitchen appliances and carpeting in the living room and bedrooms, natural stone tile is found in the entrance area, halls and bathroom with crown molding throughout the entire unit. Also included is an extra storage space and laundry facilities on each floor.

Laurelwood Apartments offers a keyless entry system for all entry/exit doors, security cameras in the garage and main lobby, Satellite Television (Direct TV or Dish Network), Comcast Internet/Television Service, ATT U verse television. Each unit comes with one parking space in a gated garage and additional parking is available in our visitor lot.

Laurelwood Shopping Center is just across the street for convenient shopping. The College of San Mateo is only minutes away and hiking and jogging trails are also close by. Easy access to highway 92, 101 and 280.

This is a non smoking building.

We do not accept pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227964
Property Id 227964

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurelwood have any available units?
Laurelwood has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurelwood have?
Some of Laurelwood's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurelwood currently offering any rent specials?
Laurelwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurelwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurelwood is pet friendly.
Does Laurelwood offer parking?
Yes, Laurelwood does offer parking.
Does Laurelwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Laurelwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurelwood have a pool?
No, Laurelwood does not have a pool.
Does Laurelwood have accessible units?
No, Laurelwood does not have accessible units.
Does Laurelwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurelwood has units with dishwashers.
