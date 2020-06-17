Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access key fob access lobby

Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent. This unit offers double pane windows, renovated kitchen cabinets, kitchen appliances and carpeting in the living room and bedrooms, natural stone tile is found in the entrance area, halls and bathroom with crown molding throughout the entire unit. Also included is an extra storage space and laundry facilities on each floor.



Laurelwood Apartments offers a keyless entry system for all entry/exit doors, security cameras in the garage and main lobby, Satellite Television (Direct TV or Dish Network), Comcast Internet/Television Service, ATT U verse television. Each unit comes with one parking space in a gated garage and additional parking is available in our visitor lot.



Laurelwood Shopping Center is just across the street for convenient shopping. The College of San Mateo is only minutes away and hiking and jogging trails are also close by. Easy access to highway 92, 101 and 280.



This is a non smoking building.



We do not accept pets.

