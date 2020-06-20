817 N Humboldt ST 411

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green garage gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard. The resort-like Woodlake community boasts numerous amenities including large pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, clubhouse, gentle walkways, and easy 3-minute walk to neighborhood shopping such as Safeway, CVS, Starbucks, Subway, Totoro restaurant, Elite Nails, Chevron gas station, dry cleaner, hair stylist, and more. Reserved garage parking, Dual-pane windows. Convenient laundry room on the same floor. Southern exposure. Nearby attractions include Coyote Point regional recreation area. Bicycle the nearby San Francisco Bay Trail. Easy access to Hwy 92, 101, 280, 380, and Caltrain. The charming downtowns of Burlingame and San Mateo are minutes away. Bicycle to Facebook. Just 10-minute drive to San Francisco International Airport. Owner pays water, trash, and HOA dues. Tenant pays electricity (~$30/month) and optional TV/Internet.