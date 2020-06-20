All apartments in San Mateo
817 N Humboldt ST 411

817 North Humboldt Street · (408) 673-8441
Location

817 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA 94401
North Central

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard. The resort-like Woodlake community boasts numerous amenities including large pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, clubhouse, gentle walkways, and easy 3-minute walk to neighborhood shopping such as Safeway, CVS, Starbucks, Subway, Totoro restaurant, Elite Nails, Chevron gas station, dry cleaner, hair stylist, and more. Reserved garage parking, Dual-pane windows. Convenient laundry room on the same floor. Southern exposure. Nearby attractions include Coyote Point regional recreation area. Bicycle the nearby San Francisco Bay Trail. Easy access to Hwy 92, 101, 280, 380, and Caltrain. The charming downtowns of Burlingame and San Mateo are minutes away. Bicycle to Facebook. Just 10-minute drive to San Francisco International Airport. Owner pays water, trash, and HOA dues. Tenant pays electricity (~$30/month) and optional TV/Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 N Humboldt ST 411 have any available units?
817 N Humboldt ST 411 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 N Humboldt ST 411 have?
Some of 817 N Humboldt ST 411's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 N Humboldt ST 411 currently offering any rent specials?
817 N Humboldt ST 411 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 N Humboldt ST 411 pet-friendly?
No, 817 N Humboldt ST 411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 817 N Humboldt ST 411 offer parking?
Yes, 817 N Humboldt ST 411 does offer parking.
Does 817 N Humboldt ST 411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 N Humboldt ST 411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 N Humboldt ST 411 have a pool?
Yes, 817 N Humboldt ST 411 has a pool.
Does 817 N Humboldt ST 411 have accessible units?
No, 817 N Humboldt ST 411 does not have accessible units.
Does 817 N Humboldt ST 411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 N Humboldt ST 411 does not have units with dishwashers.
