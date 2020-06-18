8 S Delaware Street A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled Apartment in Downtown San Mateo! - Property Id: 132619



This gorgeous remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment sits on the first floor of a stunning Victorian home in the heart of San Mateo. Private entry with its own a wood deck and verdant landscaped grounds allow for an oasis in the vibrant downtown San Mateo. This gem is equipped with in-unit laundry, a remodeled kitchen featuring lovely designs with stone countertops and gas stove, the bathroom offering a luxury rainfall shower and heated floors, and a beautiful sun-room that can be used as an office! Forced air heating and on demand hot water increase comfort and eco efficiency. Private-parking on grounds allows for ease and privacy. Two short blocks from Caltrain, and the movie plex, this jewel provides easy walking access to Michelin star dining on an international scale. +/- 650 s/f. Additional $150/mo due for utilities: water, trash, sewer, electricity and gas.

