Last updated July 13 2020

8 S Delaware Street A

8 South Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

8 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94401
North Central

Amenities

Remodeled Apartment in Downtown San Mateo!

This gorgeous remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment sits on the first floor of a stunning Victorian home in the heart of San Mateo. Private entry with its own a wood deck and verdant landscaped grounds allow for an oasis in the vibrant downtown San Mateo. This gem is equipped with in-unit laundry, a remodeled kitchen featuring lovely designs with stone countertops and gas stove, the bathroom offering a luxury rainfall shower and heated floors, and a beautiful sun-room that can be used as an office! Forced air heating and on demand hot water increase comfort and eco efficiency. Private-parking on grounds allows for ease and privacy. Two short blocks from Caltrain, and the movie plex, this jewel provides easy walking access to Michelin star dining on an international scale. +/- 650 s/f. Additional $150/mo due for utilities: water, trash, sewer, electricity and gas.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 S Delaware Street A have any available units?
8 S Delaware Street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 S Delaware Street A have?
Some of 8 S Delaware Street A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 S Delaware Street A currently offering any rent specials?
8 S Delaware Street A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 S Delaware Street A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 S Delaware Street A is pet friendly.
Does 8 S Delaware Street A offer parking?
Yes, 8 S Delaware Street A offers parking.
Does 8 S Delaware Street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 S Delaware Street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 S Delaware Street A have a pool?
No, 8 S Delaware Street A does not have a pool.
Does 8 S Delaware Street A have accessible units?
No, 8 S Delaware Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 8 S Delaware Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 S Delaware Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
