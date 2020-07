Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving community garden fire pit on-site laundry internet access lobby sauna

Located in the heart of San Mateo, CA, 55 West Fifth Apartments' homes feature stylish new cabinets and counter tops, hard surface flooring, walk-in closets, and amazing views from your private patio/balcony. Relax poolside or enjoy Downtown San Mateo's great shopping, dining and entertainment just a few blocks away. With our close proximity to Caltrain and the 101, it's just a short distance to SFO and to Downtown San Francisco. 55 West Fifth Apartments offers modern living to fit your lifestyle in the hub of the Bay Area.