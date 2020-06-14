425 North El Camino Real

Amenities

Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite. All new windows, updated kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances. Updated double sink in master suite. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. In-unit washer and dryer. Heating and central air-conditioning. Working fireplace. Plenty of storage and closets. Private balcony with new flooring and paint. One parking spot in garage. Gorgeous pool, hot tub and reception room available for use in building. Walking distance to downtown Burlingame and downtown San Mateo. Long term lease available.



We are currently showing the unit in-person with lease available immediately thereafter.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-mateo-ca?lid=12156385



No Pets Allowed



