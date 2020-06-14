All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

425 North El Camino Real

425 North El Camino Real · (201) 264-4141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94401
Northwest Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4700 · Avail. now

$4,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite. All new windows, updated kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances. Updated double sink in master suite. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. In-unit washer and dryer. Heating and central air-conditioning. Working fireplace. Plenty of storage and closets. Private balcony with new flooring and paint. One parking spot in garage. Gorgeous pool, hot tub and reception room available for use in building. Walking distance to downtown Burlingame and downtown San Mateo. Long term lease available.

We are currently showing the unit in-person with lease available immediately thereafter.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-mateo-ca?lid=12156385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

