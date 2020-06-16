All apartments in San Mateo
Find more places like 1520 Palm AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
1520 Palm AVE
Last updated October 6 2019 at 12:10 PM

1520 Palm AVE

1520 Palm Avenue · (650) 627-3799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Mateo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1520 Palm Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402
Hayward Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming early-century "Arts and Crafts" period home in beautiful Hayward Park, a desirable & highly walkable neighborhood. Built in 1929, boasts the Craftsman vibe with time period architectural design throughout including the iconic covered front porch that serves as an outdoor room. Modern updates w/all the 1920s finishes: Quartz countertops, backsplash, pergo flooring, master bath w/ceramic tile floor/shower wall, new shower glass doors in both bathrooms, electrical updated to 240, all new outlets, LED lights, fixtures, exterior lights. Open dining room w/decorative archway & pillars w/steps down into the living room w/wood-framed windows, top-down blinds, gas fireplace; it's a beautiful room divider while connecting both rooms. Interior layout ideal with bedrooms separate from living space. Mudroom/Laundry room with its own entrance. Basement off laundry & perfect for workspace, wine cellar or accessible storage. Minutes to HWY 92 w/connections to 101 & 280 + Caltrain on 2nd Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Palm AVE have any available units?
1520 Palm AVE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Palm AVE have?
Some of 1520 Palm AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Palm AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Palm AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Palm AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Palm AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 1520 Palm AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Palm AVE does offer parking.
Does 1520 Palm AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Palm AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Palm AVE have a pool?
No, 1520 Palm AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Palm AVE have accessible units?
No, 1520 Palm AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Palm AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Palm AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1520 Palm AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct
San Mateo, CA 94403
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94401
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo
San Mateo, CA 94403
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane
San Mateo, CA 94403
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94401

Similar Pages

San Mateo 1 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 Bedrooms
San Mateo Apartments with BalconySan Mateo Apartments with Parking
San Mateo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HillsdaleMarina Lagoon
Northwest HeightsNorth Central
ShoreviewBeresford Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity