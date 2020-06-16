1520 Palm AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Charming early-century "Arts and Crafts" period home in beautiful Hayward Park, a desirable & highly walkable neighborhood. Built in 1929, boasts the Craftsman vibe with time period architectural design throughout including the iconic covered front porch that serves as an outdoor room. Modern updates w/all the 1920s finishes: Quartz countertops, backsplash, pergo flooring, master bath w/ceramic tile floor/shower wall, new shower glass doors in both bathrooms, electrical updated to 240, all new outlets, LED lights, fixtures, exterior lights. Open dining room w/decorative archway & pillars w/steps down into the living room w/wood-framed windows, top-down blinds, gas fireplace; it's a beautiful room divider while connecting both rooms. Interior layout ideal with bedrooms separate from living space. Mudroom/Laundry room with its own entrance. Basement off laundry & perfect for workspace, wine cellar or accessible storage. Minutes to HWY 92 w/connections to 101 & 280 + Caltrain on 2nd Ave.