This beautiful, fully detached modern home is located in the desirable Crescent Court community of San Marcos. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, double pane windows, gas appliances, fireplace, and central air conditioning! Granite counters in kitchen, upgraded tile flooring throughout first level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Warm colors throughout! The home is conveniently located off Highway 78, and 3 minutes from I-15.



Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.



No Pets



No Co-Signers

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Community Playground

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Storage space

2 Story

Eat in kitchen

Patio

Dining Area

Living Room

Tile Flooring

Upstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Greenbelt View

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



Elementary School: Knob Hill Elementary

Middle School: Woodland Park Middle School

High School: Mission Hills High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/958-Mira-Lago-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1329/



Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



