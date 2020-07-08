Amenities
958 Mira Lago Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3BD Home in Cresent Court Community of San Marcos! - Property Information
This beautiful, fully detached modern home is located in the desirable Crescent Court community of San Marcos. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, double pane windows, gas appliances, fireplace, and central air conditioning! Granite counters in kitchen, upgraded tile flooring throughout first level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Warm colors throughout! The home is conveniently located off Highway 78, and 3 minutes from I-15.
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.
Pets
No Pets
Features
No Co-Signers
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Community Playground
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Storage space
2 Story
Eat in kitchen
Patio
Dining Area
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Upstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: Knob Hill Elementary
Middle School: Woodland Park Middle School
High School: Mission Hills High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/958-Mira-Lago-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1329/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE2459269)