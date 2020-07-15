All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

871 Via La Venta

871 via La Venta · No Longer Available
Location

871 via La Venta, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded Executive Home in Rancho Santalina - Beautiful two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Rancho Santalina Community.

The 4 bedroom home was built in 2007. The spacious floor-plan includes 2,238 sq. ft. of living space with a large living room and kitchen.

The backyard has a patio area for entertaining, as well as a small grass area that is very manageable to maintain. The house is very energy efficient because of the newer build.

No pets, please
Tenant pays all utilities
Property is available August 1st

Please call (760)736-3600 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4198526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Via La Venta have any available units?
871 Via La Venta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 871 Via La Venta currently offering any rent specials?
871 Via La Venta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Via La Venta pet-friendly?
No, 871 Via La Venta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 871 Via La Venta offer parking?
No, 871 Via La Venta does not offer parking.
Does 871 Via La Venta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Via La Venta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Via La Venta have a pool?
No, 871 Via La Venta does not have a pool.
Does 871 Via La Venta have accessible units?
No, 871 Via La Venta does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Via La Venta have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 Via La Venta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Via La Venta have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Via La Venta does not have units with air conditioning.
