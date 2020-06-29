868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Downstairs NEW Luxury, 2 BD/ 2 BA, Garage, Laundry - Property Id: 158067



BRAND NEW RENOVATION Sommerset By The Lake downstairs unit! Beautiful Countertops, All-Plank Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliance, and Parking Garage w/ Storage Shelf. Private patio to enjoy summer breezes, and a sparkling pool / spa!



2 Bed / 2 Bath / 958 SqFt



- Quartz Stone Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances (all included)

- White Shaker Cabinetry

- Plank Flooring (no carpet)

- Neutral Paint

- New Shower Enclosures

- New Plumbing/Lighting Fixtures

- Recessed Lighting in LR and BR's

- New Window Blinds

- Full-Size Washer and Dryer

- Central AC

- Hall Closet

- Private Patio

- 1 Car Garage plus 1 Assigned Space

- Guest Parking

- Pool / Spa / Tennis Court / Fitness Room

- Water, sewer and trash included



Close to shopping, Lake San Marcos, schools, dining, golf, and more. Call today for an application!

- RENTS $2275/mo

- Security Deposit $2275

- Pet Rent $50/mo (1 pet only, 30 lbs max weight)

- Available 9/24/2019!

- 1-2 Year Lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158067p

Property Id 158067



(RLNE5161127)