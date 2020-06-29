868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B

Amenities
Downstairs NEW Luxury, 2 BD/ 2 BA, Garage, Laundry - Property Id: 158067
BRAND NEW RENOVATION Sommerset By The Lake downstairs unit! Beautiful Countertops, All-Plank Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliance, and Parking Garage w/ Storage Shelf. Private patio to enjoy summer breezes, and a sparkling pool / spa!
2 Bed / 2 Bath / 958 SqFt
- Quartz Stone Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances (all included)
- White Shaker Cabinetry
- Plank Flooring (no carpet)
- Neutral Paint
- New Shower Enclosures
- New Plumbing/Lighting Fixtures
- Recessed Lighting in LR and BR's
- New Window Blinds
- Full-Size Washer and Dryer
- Central AC
- Hall Closet
- Private Patio
- 1 Car Garage plus 1 Assigned Space
- Guest Parking
- Pool / Spa / Tennis Court / Fitness Room
- Water, sewer and trash included
Close to shopping, Lake San Marcos, schools, dining, golf, and more. Call today for an application!
- RENTS $2275/mo
- Security Deposit $2275
- Pet Rent $50/mo (1 pet only, 30 lbs max weight)
- Available 9/24/2019!
- 1-2 Year Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158067p
Property Id 158067
(RLNE5161127)