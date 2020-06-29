All apartments in San Marcos
868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B

868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd · No Longer Available
Location

868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Downstairs NEW Luxury, 2 BD/ 2 BA, Garage, Laundry - Property Id: 158067

BRAND NEW RENOVATION Sommerset By The Lake downstairs unit! Beautiful Countertops, All-Plank Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliance, and Parking Garage w/ Storage Shelf. Private patio to enjoy summer breezes, and a sparkling pool / spa!

2 Bed / 2 Bath / 958 SqFt

- Quartz Stone Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances (all included)
- White Shaker Cabinetry
- Plank Flooring (no carpet)
- Neutral Paint
- New Shower Enclosures
- New Plumbing/Lighting Fixtures
- Recessed Lighting in LR and BR's
- New Window Blinds
- Full-Size Washer and Dryer
- Central AC
- Hall Closet
- Private Patio
- 1 Car Garage plus 1 Assigned Space
- Guest Parking
- Pool / Spa / Tennis Court / Fitness Room
- Water, sewer and trash included

Close to shopping, Lake San Marcos, schools, dining, golf, and more. Call today for an application!
- RENTS $2275/mo
- Security Deposit $2275
- Pet Rent $50/mo (1 pet only, 30 lbs max weight)
- Available 9/24/2019!
- 1-2 Year Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158067p
Property Id 158067

(RLNE5161127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B have any available units?
868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B have?
Some of 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B pet-friendly?
Yes, 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B is pet friendly.
Does 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B offer parking?
Yes, 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B offers parking.
Does 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B have a pool?
Yes, 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B has a pool.
Does 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B have accessible units?
No, 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd B has units with dishwashers.
