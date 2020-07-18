All apartments in San Marcos
809 Bel Esprit Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

809 Bel Esprit Circle

809 Bel Esprit Circle · (619) 427-2400
Location

809 Bel Esprit Circle, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 809 Bel Esprit Circle · Avail. Jul 22

$1,425

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included!

Just a short drive from all the restaurants, shops, and grocery stores San Marcos has to offer, this studio is perfect for a single person who does not require a lot of space, and enjoys the outdoors. A short walk to multiple trails, a short drive from lots of other nature spots, and down the street from Twin Oaks golf course.

Included in the lease are:
-Fridge
-Microwave
-Washer and dryer
-Convection oven
-Stove
-Private patio
-TV/TV stand and bookshelf (if wanted)

All utilities are included in the rental price.

Rent: $1,425/mo
Security Deposit: $1,425

Please contact us for a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Bel Esprit Circle have any available units?
809 Bel Esprit Circle has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Bel Esprit Circle have?
Some of 809 Bel Esprit Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Bel Esprit Circle currently offering any rent specials?
809 Bel Esprit Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Bel Esprit Circle pet-friendly?
No, 809 Bel Esprit Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 809 Bel Esprit Circle offer parking?
No, 809 Bel Esprit Circle does not offer parking.
Does 809 Bel Esprit Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Bel Esprit Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Bel Esprit Circle have a pool?
No, 809 Bel Esprit Circle does not have a pool.
Does 809 Bel Esprit Circle have accessible units?
No, 809 Bel Esprit Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Bel Esprit Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Bel Esprit Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
