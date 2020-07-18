Amenities
809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included!
Just a short drive from all the restaurants, shops, and grocery stores San Marcos has to offer, this studio is perfect for a single person who does not require a lot of space, and enjoys the outdoors. A short walk to multiple trails, a short drive from lots of other nature spots, and down the street from Twin Oaks golf course.
Included in the lease are:
-Fridge
-Microwave
-Washer and dryer
-Convection oven
-Stove
-Private patio
-TV/TV stand and bookshelf (if wanted)
All utilities are included in the rental price.
Rent: $1,425/mo
Security Deposit: $1,425
Please contact us for a showing
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5909655)