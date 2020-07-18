Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included!



Just a short drive from all the restaurants, shops, and grocery stores San Marcos has to offer, this studio is perfect for a single person who does not require a lot of space, and enjoys the outdoors. A short walk to multiple trails, a short drive from lots of other nature spots, and down the street from Twin Oaks golf course.



Included in the lease are:

-Fridge

-Microwave

-Washer and dryer

-Convection oven

-Stove

-Private patio

-TV/TV stand and bookshelf (if wanted)



All utilities are included in the rental price.



Rent: $1,425/mo

Security Deposit: $1,425



Please contact us for a showing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5909655)