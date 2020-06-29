All apartments in San Marcos
801 Luminara Way
801 Luminara Way

801 Luminara Way · No Longer Available
Location

801 Luminara Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This is an entertainer's dream home! This home in the Luminara community in San Elijo Hills sits on an extra large lot for privacy and enjoyment. The exterior of the home features a built in BBQ grill, Fruit trees, and play area. Walnut wood flooring complements the first floor amenities. Upgraded Carpet and tile throughout the remainder of the home. The open kitchen features Refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and microwave, granite counter tops and tastefully upgraded cabinetry. The bedrooms are large with a lot of closet space. The living areas boast large windows allowing a lot of natural light into the home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,800, Available 3/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Luminara Way have any available units?
801 Luminara Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Luminara Way have?
Some of 801 Luminara Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Luminara Way currently offering any rent specials?
801 Luminara Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Luminara Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Luminara Way is pet friendly.
Does 801 Luminara Way offer parking?
No, 801 Luminara Way does not offer parking.
Does 801 Luminara Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Luminara Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Luminara Way have a pool?
No, 801 Luminara Way does not have a pool.
Does 801 Luminara Way have accessible units?
No, 801 Luminara Way does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Luminara Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Luminara Way has units with dishwashers.
