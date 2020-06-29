801 Luminara Way

Amenities

This is an entertainer's dream home! This home in the Luminara community in San Elijo Hills sits on an extra large lot for privacy and enjoyment. The exterior of the home features a built in BBQ grill, Fruit trees, and play area. Walnut wood flooring complements the first floor amenities. Upgraded Carpet and tile throughout the remainder of the home. The open kitchen features Refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and microwave, granite counter tops and tastefully upgraded cabinetry. The bedrooms are large with a lot of closet space. The living areas boast large windows allowing a lot of natural light into the home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,800, Available 3/16/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

